India Ranks Among Top Six Nations Globally In 6G Patent Filings

New Delhi: India entered amongst top six countries globally in 6G patent filing, said Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the Minister of State for Communications at the BHARAT 6G 2025 conference. The country has sanctioned over Rs 300 crore (USD 35.14 million) for over 111 research projects, marking a significant milestone in pursuing 6G technology.

"6G will operate on TeraHertz frequency bands, enabling data rates up to one terabit per second, 100 times faster than 5G," the minister added. According to a release by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the adoption of 6G technology will "create entirely new industries and revolutionise existing ones" and is expected to contribute Rs 85,37,000 crore (USD 1 trillion) to India's economy by 2035.

The minister, during the conference, showed confidence in India's vast talent pool and emphasised that "there is no reason the country should not lead in 6G." "He also noted that indigenous 6G development will ensure secure communications, developed and managed within India, further strengthening the nation's position in the global technology landscape."

Additionally, this year's Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo features advancements in 5G & 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, IoT, Cybersecurity, Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Embedded Tech, Fintech, Urban Mobility, and Smart City Solutions.

Meanwhile, during the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) telecom industry leaders discussed India's tremendous opportunity in advancing 6G technology at the 8th Edition of Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. And the event saw the inauguration of International 6G Symposium, launch of Telecom Smart Cities Index by OpenSignal and Workshop with Academicians of 5G Test Labs among other major activities.