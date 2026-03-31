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NewsTechnologyIndia rolls out AI skilling, content push to strengthen digital ecosystem
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India rolls out AI skilling, content push to strengthen digital ecosystem

The platform is designed to support user-generated content across multiple formats and languages, encouraging wider participation. 

|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
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India rolls out AI skilling, content push to strengthen digital ecosystemImage Credit: ChatGPT Image

New Delhi: India has launched a set of initiatives aimed at strengthening its digital economy by boosting artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, digital content creation, and access to broadcasting services, a report has said. As per the Digital Watch Observatory report, the initiative focuses on building an AI-ready workforce while expanding the country’s digital ecosystem across media and technology sectors.

As part of the initiative, a national AI skilling programme will train around 15,000 creators and media professionals in collaboration with Google and YouTube. The training will cover generative AI, prompting techniques, and advanced tools to equip participants with future-ready skills, it said.

The government has also introduced MyWAVES, a platform within the WAVES OTT ecosystem, enabling users to create, upload, and share content. The platform is designed to support user-generated content across multiple formats and languages, encouraging wider participation.

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Adding further, access to broadcasting services has been simplified with the introduction of built-in satellite tuners and advanced programme guides in television sets. This eliminates the need for set-top boxes, making services more affordable and improving reach, especially in remote areas.

Moreover, a report said that India’s data centre capacity is expected to rise to about 4 gigawatts (GW) by FY30, providing a potential investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore till then. "India’s data centre capacity per million internet users at 1.2 megawatts per million users is lower than the global average of 5 megawatts per million users worldwide," it said.

While experts noted that data centre demand is currently driven by enterprise IT and cloud storage, but AI-led workloads are expected to power the next phase of growth over the next 5–7 years. However, according to another report, around 95 per cent of women would consider transitioning into an AI-focused role with the right organisational support.

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