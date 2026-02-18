India’s cheapest smartphones with 108MP camera: Prices start from just Rs 11,999; 5G features, 5,000mAh battery, 6.43-inch display, and more

India’s cheapest smartphones: If you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with a 108MP camera and 5G features, these affordable devices currently available in the market could be good options for you. Phones like the Poco M6 Plus 5G (starting around Rs 11,999-Rs 13,499), the Redmi 13 5G (priced about Rs 13,999 for 6GB/128GB), the Motorola G60 (priced near Rs 13,500), and the Redmi Note 11S (priced around Rs 11,999) offer high-resolution photography at lower prices than many flagship devices.

Prices and display

The Poco M6 Plus 5G starts at around Rs 11,999 for the 6GB model and goes up to approximately Rs 13,499 for the 8GB variant. It features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Redmi 13 5G is priced between Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499 for its entry variants and also offers a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Motorola G60, equipped with a 108MP camera, is available for around Rs 11,999 during sales or discount offers. The Redmi Note 11S is priced at approximately Rs 12,100 and comes with a 6.43-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery.

108MP camera

These phones come with a 108MP main camera, which allows detailed photos in good lighting. The Poco M6 Plus 5G and Redmi 13 5G both use high-resolution sensors with macro assistance and a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 11S also offers a 108MP main sensor, supported by ultra-wide and macro lenses, along with a 16MP front camera. The Motorola G60 offers a 108MP camera often paired with a 32MP selfie camera.

(Also Read: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite India launch for Feb 19, could debut with 6,500mAh battery; Check expected display, camera, price, pre-bookings date and more)

Battery and other features

These budget smartphones generally offer a 5,000mAh battery, with some models supporting up to 33W fast charging. They also come with features such as 5G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, expandable storage, and dual-SIM support. A few years ago, such specifications were less common in this price range.

These phones are suitable for budget-friendly buyers who want high-resolution cameras. The Poco M6 Plus 5G and Redmi 13 5G stand out for price-focused buyers under Rs 15,000, while the Redmi Note 11S and Motorola G60 offer slightly better displays or front-camera performance for those who can spend a bit more.

These phones, priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000, offer 108MP cameras along with large batteries and high-refresh-rate displays. These features have become more common in the budget segment smartphones, giving buyers more options in this price range.