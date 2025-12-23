Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999398https://zeenews.india.com/technology/india-s-data-centre-capacity-to-see-20-24-per-cent-growth-to-reach-14-gigawatts-by-2035-2999398.html
NewsTechnologyIndia’s Data Centre Capacity To See 20-24% Growth To Reach 14 Gigawatts By 2035
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

India’s Data Centre Capacity To See 20-24% Growth To Reach 14 Gigawatts By 2035

The dara centre expansion is backed by several investment commitments from domestic and global operators, real estate developers and infrastructure investors over the next decade. 

|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 07:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s Data Centre Capacity To See 20-24% Growth To Reach 14 Gigawatts By 2035Image Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: The data centre installed capacity in India is projected to grow from about 1.5 gigawatts currently to nearly 14 gigawatts by 2035, at an annual growth rate between 20-24 per cent, a report showed on Tuesday.

The growth in data centre industry mirrors the growth trajectory of the digital economy which already contributes $402 billion or 11.74 per cent of the GDP (FY 2022-23) and is expected to account for around 20 per cent of national income, surpassing agriculture and manufacturing by FY 2029-30, said the PwC India report.

India’s data centres form the core of the country’s digital economy, underpinning everything from e-governance and fintech to media streaming, e-commerce and advanced AI workloads.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Vinish Bawa, Partner and Leader, Telecom and Data Centres, PwC India, “We are seeing a clear inflection point in India’s data centre market. There is firmly in place an ecosystem of growing demand as a consequence of widespread adoption of cloud, data localisation, and emergence of AI”.

What is needed to underpin the next phase is a stable and future-proof legislative and tax framework that accommodates the significant capital intensity and tech that modern data centres require. The opportunity is there for India to convert digital scale to sustainable global competitive advantage, Bawa mentioned.

The dara centre expansion is backed by several investment commitments from domestic and global operators, real estate developers and infrastructure investors over the next decade.

Also, a majority of all the existing capacity is concentrated in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata, mainly due to proximity to customers, reliable power supply, undersea cable connectivity and hyperscaler investments. But, at the same time, tier 2 cities are also fast catching up as hubs for edge data centres, the report found.

“The economic value that can be unlocked from the data economy can only be fully realised when data centres themselves are part of the data economy. Central and State Governments have proactively developed and enabled frameworks for driving new investments after providing predictability and certainty and through comprehensive, end-to-end tax guidance,” said Kunj Vaidya Partner, Tax PwC India, said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-New Zealand FTA
India-New Zealand FTA: Why Kiwi Politicians Are Unhappy With Trade Agreement
KarTET
TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result OUT At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here
Bangladesh
‘Missiles Not Far Away’: Pakistan Leader Issues Fresh Warning To India
Indian technology advancements
World’s Top 7 Most Technologically Advanced Countries: China At No.3, No.1 Is
Comfort food
Celebrating Nothing? Treat Yourself Anyway
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Pollution: How Toxic Air Harms Your Entire Body, Not Just Lungs
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Situation Volatile, Security Threat To Indian Missions: Experts
Technology news
Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India- Details Here
COVID-19
How China’s Culture Of Secrecy Turned A Local Outbreak Into Global Catastrophe
Comfort food
Office Stress, Cold Weather… Should You Order Happiness?