India’s Digital Economy To Reach $1.2 Trillion By 2030, Led By AI Depth: Report

India’s digital economy is projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2029–30, as the depth of AI capabilities is expected to shape the next phase of growth, a report said on Friday.

The report by TeamLease Digital said India’s AI market could touch $17 billion by 2027, with AI talent expected to double to nearly 1.25 million professionals, accounting for about 16 per cent of global AI talent.

The growth is being driven by enterprise AI spending, national digital rails, and a strong STEM pipeline, the report said, adding that high-value AI roles are expanding rapidly while demand for legacy roles is plateauing.

The firm identified six enterprise-grade AI skills emerging as foundational by 2026. These include Simulation Governance, which can fetch salaries of Rs 26–35 LPA; Agent Design with expected pay of Rs 25–32 LPA; AI Orchestration (Rs 24–30 LPA); Prompt Engineering (Rs 22–28 LPA); LLM Safety and Tuning (Rs 20–26 LPA); and AI Compliance and Risk Operations (Rs 18–24 LPA).

Globally, up to 40 per cent of roles are expected to be impacted by AI, particularly in sectors such as IT services, healthcare, BFSI, and customer experience.

The report emphasised that organisations are increasingly treating AI capability building as an enterprise-wide priority, extending beyond data science to leadership, operations, risk, and compliance, while prioritising broad-based upskilling and hybrid human–AI workflows.

It added that the strongest demand is for enterprise-grade AI skills that support governance, trust, orchestration, and scalability, rather than generic AI roles.

Demand for these skills is concentrated in hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, driven by global capability centres, AI-first startups, and large enterprises across BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The report noted that the importance of mid-level professionals is increasing, as they can bridge applied AI with governance, orchestration, and real-world business needs.