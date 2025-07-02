India’s Digital Identity Adoption Surges Amid Rising Trust, AI Integration: Report

New Delhi: As India’s digital ecosystem expands at an unprecedented pace, Indian consumers are rapidly embracing new-age identity technologies while balancing convenience with security concerns, a new report said on Wednesday.

The data compiled by Okta highlights that more than 30% of Indian users log into ten or more personal online accounts every month -- showcasing the country’s accelerating digital footprint. Amid this growth, Indian consumers are also displaying a greater readiness to adopt biometrics and AI-driven services compared to global peers.

Despite the growing array of authentication methods, passwords remain the most convenient option for 82% of Indians. However, biometrics are steadily gaining traction, with 55% using fingerprint authentication and 35% relying on Face ID for smoother logins.

“Despite the new options, 82% of Indians still find passwords to be the most convenient way to verify their identity,” the report said.

“More than half of the population (54%) find it convenient to use a government ID like Aadhaar for verification purposes, followed by SMS/voice calls (44%)," it added. Security perceptions remain high for passwords (79%), SMS authentication (74%), and fingerprints.

However, risky practices persist -- 1 in 5 Indians reuse the same password across all personal accounts. India’s growing trust in digital platforms is also noteworthy. As many as 67% of Indian respondents trust businesses to protect their data, well above the global average of 50%.

This trust extends to key sectors -- banks (79%), tech firms (73%), government agencies (70%), and online retailers (69%). However, digital vigilance is rising too, with 81% of Indians expressing concern about identity fraud -- significantly higher than the global average of 63%.

The report, based on a global survey of 6,750 consumers (including 750 from India), also found that Indians are more open to engaging with enterprise AI agents. While 65% appreciate the speed and 24/7 support of AI, as many as 76% still prefer human interaction.

Interestingly, 64% of Indians are willing to share health data with AI agents, compared to 32% globally, and 49% are comfortable sharing financial data, compared to 27% globally.

“AI is no longer a future concept -- it is embedded in the way we live, work, and connect,” said Shakeel Khan, Regional Vice President and Country Manager, Okta India. Ben Goodman, SVP & GM, Asia Pacific & Japan at Okta, added, “In Asia Pacific, trust has become the true currency of digital engagement. From logins to AI agents, consumers want experiences that are seamless, secure, and respectful of their data.”