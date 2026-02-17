India’s First AI Smart Glasses unveiled: PM Modi becomes first person to try ‘Sarvam Kaze'; Check expected Meta Ray-Ban Rival features, launch timeline and Edge AI Model

India’s First SmartAI-powered Glasses Sarvam Kaze: PM Modi became the first person to try the new AI-powered glasses, ‘Sarvam Kaze’, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Developed by Indian startup Sarvam AI, the device is an indigenous AI wearable designed like regular spectacles.

The company recently teased Sarvam Kaze, marking its entry into hardware and stepping into a segment currently dominated by global brands such as Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta Vanguard. The AI-powered glasses are expected to debut in India in May, although the company has not yet revealed specifications or key details.

On Monday evening, PM Modi also inaugurated the India AI Expo at Bharat Mandapam, where he interacted with several emerging technologies, including Sarvam Kaze. The wearable device is designed, developed, and built entirely in India.

Sarvam Kaze runs on homegrown AI technology, highlighting the country’s growing capabilities in advanced hardware innovation. Its launch is significant as it could become the first ‘Made in India’ AI wearable, marking the startup’s formal entry into the wearables market. Reports also suggest the company may be exploring wearable rings as part of its future product lineup. (Also Read: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite India launch for Feb 19, could debut with 6,500mAh battery; Check expected display, camera, price, pre-bookings date and more)

India’s First AI-powered Glass: Sarvam Kaze features (Expected)

India’s First AI-powered Glass is expected to shift intelligence from traditional screens to the real world, making AI interaction more natural and seamless. The glasses are engineered to listen, understand, respond, and even capture what the wearer sees, integrating AI directly into everyday life.

They are also likely to support custom experiences built through the Sarvam platform, pointing to the company’s broader vision of creating a developer ecosystem around the device rather than just launching a consumer product.

In terms of functionality, the wearable is anticipated to offer core smart glasses features such as audio-visual capture and voice-enabled AI assistance, although detailed specifications and pricing have not yet been disclosed. Adding further, the startup is developing large language and speech models for Indian languages aimed at powering voice interfaces, document processing and citizen services.

Sarvam Edge AI model features

Ahead of the Sarvam Kaze launch, the company introduced its Sarvam Edge AI model. This model is designed to run directly on devices such as smartphones and laptops, without depending on cloud servers. It is expected to deliver faster responses, better privacy, and allow users to access AI tools even without an internet connection. (Also Read: India’s Slimmest Big-Battery Phone: iQOO 15R India launch on Feb 24, could debut with Q2 gaming chip and One Tap Transfer; Check expected price)

Sarvam is one of 12 organisations selected by the Indian government to develop AI models trained on Indian datasets. During the summit, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted the need for building sovereign AI models in the country.