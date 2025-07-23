India’s Mobile Exports Jump From Rs 1,500 Cr To Rs 2 Lakh Cr In Decade: IT Minister

New Delhi: India's mobile phone exports have surged 127 times over the past decade, rising from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday. The minister attributed this unprecedented growth in mobile manufacturing to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Over the last ten years, mobile production in India has witnessed a 28-fold increase, growing from ₹18,000 crore to ₹5.45 lakh crore. Under the aegis of the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had notified the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) and the PLI Scheme for IT Hardware.

"The PLI Scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing has significantly impacted the mobile manufacturing sector in India, particularly in transforming the country from a net importer to a net exporter of mobile phones. Bharat is now the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world," the minister stated in his written reply.

As of June 2025, the PLI Scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing has attracted a cumulative investment of ₹12,390 crore, led to a cumulative production of ₹8,44,752 crore, exports worth ₹4,65,809 crore, and created 1,30,330 direct jobs.

Meanwhile, the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware has attracted a cumulative investment of ₹717.13 crore, resulted in cumulative production worth ₹12,195.84 crore, and generated 5,056 direct jobs as of June 2025. Total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the electronics manufacturing sector over the last five years (since 2020–21) stands at USD 4,071 million, of which USD 2,802 million has been contributed by MeitY PLI beneficiaries.

As part of its 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, the government launched PLI schemes across several sectors in 2020 to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, boost exports, integrate India into the global supply chain, and reduce import dependency.