India’s PC Market Hits Record High In Q3 2025 As Shipments Grow 10 Per Cent

India’s PC Market: The consumer market achieved its best-ever quarter with 2.8 million units shipped, helped by early festive season sales and aggressive e-commerce promotions.

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 12:56 PM IST|Source: IANS
India’s PC Market Hits Record High In Q3 2025 As Shipments Grow 10 Per Cent Image Credit: Freepik

India’s PC Market: India’s PC market recorded its highest-ever quarterly performance in Q3 2025, with total shipments rising 10.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 4.9 million units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) data on Tuesday.

This beats the previous record of 4.5 million units registered in the same quarter last year. All PC categories -- desktops, notebooks and workstations -- posted healthy growth during the quarter. Notebooks remained the largest contributor and grew 9.5 per cent YoY, while desktop shipments jumped 11.6 per cent.

Workstations saw the highest growth, expanding 14.2 per cent over the previous year, as per the data. The premium notebook segment, which includes devices priced above $1,000, also performed well and grew 8.5 per cent year-on-year.

Demand for high-performance machines stayed strong across both personal and enterprise use. AI-enabled notebooks continued to be the fastest-growing category, with shipments rising a massive 126.5 per cent from last year.

Most of these devices were basic AI notebooks with hardware-based AI features, supported by deep discounts and cashback offers. Next-generation AI PCs also gained traction and crossed the one-lakh unit shipment mark in a single quarter for the first time.

The quarter saw strong demand from both commercial and consumer markets. The commercial segment grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year, supported by enterprise upgrade cycles and rising orders from small and medium businesses.

The SMB market alone grew 18.8 per cent, while demand from small office buyers increased 13.1 per cent. The consumer market achieved its best-ever quarter with 2.8 million units shipped, helped by early festive season sales and aggressive e-commerce promotions.

Online channels recorded their highest-ever numbers, shipping nearly one million units. “Consumer buying behaviour has shifted, with many customers delaying purchases to take advantage of festive discounts,” said Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia. He added that vendors had reduced shipments in Q2 and stocked inventory for Q3 sales, which played out in multiple phases between late September and early November.

