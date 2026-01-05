India’s Research And Insights Industry To Grow 10 Per Cent In FY26: Report

New Delhi: India’s research and insights industry is expected to sustain roughly 10 per cent growth in FY26, after touching Rs 29,008 crore in FY25, up 10.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), a report said on Monday. The report from the Market Research Society of India said the sector is expected to reach about Rs 32,500 crore as international demand for integrated insight delivery and AI for deeper analysis rises.

"Growth will be driven by rising international demand for integrated insight delivery, as clients increasingly seek to synthesise diverse data sources, leverage AI for deeper analysis, and access faster, more tailored intelligence," the report said.

The growth in 2025 signals a transition towards a more mature and diversified research and insight market, characterised by broader access to analytics services and evolving trends in manufacturing and consumer demand.

“The shift from traditional data delivery to integrated, AI‑enabled insights helps businesses act with speed and precision. Looking ahead, we expect the industry to evolve towards deeper adoption of advanced analytics and agentic AI, enabling India to lead in delivering actionable strategic intelligence on the global stage,” said Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer, TAM Media Research and President at Market Research Society of India.

The report said analytics remained the largest and fastest‑growing segment in FY25, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the market and expanding 14 per cent, with over 90 per cent of demand driven by international clients.

Increased adoption of predictive modelling, customer lifetime value analysis, and econometrics drove the growth. "While traditional services like social media and web analytics have matured, digital platforms, cloud infrastructure, and AI-driven solutions now enable greater scalability, with Agentic AI powering autonomous, real-time insights and continuous optimisation," the report noted.

Custom market research grew 8 per cent, while syndicated research surged 6 per cent, the report said, noting challenges in media measurement, as traditional television metrics face pressure amid accelerating adoption of digital and streaming platforms.