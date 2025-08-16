India’s Semiconductor Market To Touch $110 Billion By 2030, Create Skilled Jobs

New Delhi: India’s semiconductor market is expected to reach around $110 billion by 2030, as the country will become a trusted node in the $1 trillion global semiconductor market, according to a new report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, declared that Made-in-India semiconductor chips will be available in the market by the end of 2025, marking a major milestone in India’s push for technological self-reliance.

The Union Cabinet this week approved four semiconductor projects worth Rs 4,600 crore. These new ventures will produce approximately 2,000 skilled employments in India, potentially creating many more indirect value chain opportunities, according to a report in India Narrative.

Currently, Taiwan makes about 90 per cent of advanced chips for India. The new Indian facilities ensure a stable local supply of telecom, electric cars, and defence chips, boosting economic resilience and minimising strategic risks. 'Designed and Made in India' chips can compete in global supply chains as companies look for alternatives to established giants amid US-China tensions, the report noted.

Odisha will receive two new projects, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab will each receive one. After new approvals, there are ten India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)-sanctioned projects in six states. Over 60,000 students are being trained in semiconductor-related skills, preparing the workforce India needs for both domestic and global demand.

SiCSem Private Limited in Odisha will build India's first commercial compound semiconductor fabrication facility. Defence, electric vehicles, trains, and energy infrastructure dependent on silicon carbide (SiC) devices will be the focus of this facility. Odisha-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc. envisions an advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate plant. This factory will provide cutting-edge chip packaging—a leap for AI, communications, and photonics sectors, the report said.

Andhra Pradesh's ASIP Technologies, in partnership with South Korea’s APACT, will build a plant serving consumer, automotive, and communications electronics. Continental Device India Ltd. in Punjab will produce more MOSFETs and IGBTs with direct relevance for renewable energy, EVs, automation, and industrial digitalisation. The proposed products will have significant applications in defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, RF and automotive, photonics and co-packaged optics, etc.