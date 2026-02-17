India’s Slimmest Big-Battery Phone: iQOO 15R India launch on Feb 24, could debut with Q2 gaming chip and One Tap Transfer; Check expected price

iQOO 15R India Launch Date: Chinese smartphone brand iQOO will launch the iQOO 15R in India on February 24. The phone is expected to offer strong performance, making it a good choice for gaming and heavy daily use. The company calls it a “Perfect Fit” device that delivers powerful performance while still being comfortable to use. The iQOO 15R will be available in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight colour options.

The iQOO 15R is designed especially for young professionals. It comes with a productivity-focused Office Kit experience, making it suitable for both work and everyday tasks. Whether you are checking emails, reviewing documents, joining video calls, or using multiple apps at the same time, the phone aims to provide a smooth and hassle-free experience on the go.

The phone will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, similar to recent smartphones. The company has promised four Android version updates and six years of security patches.

iQOO 15R: One Tap Transfer and AI Feature (Expected)

With One Tap Transfer, users can quickly move apps, data, and files between Android and iOS devices in just a few seconds, making upgrades easy. The phone runs on OriginOS 6 out of the box and promises 4 years of OS updates along with 6 years of security updates, ensuring long-term reliability and stable performance. (Also Read: India AI Summit 2026 Day 2: Microsoft founder Bill Gates to attend global event, Gates foundation clarifies after name dropped amid Epstein files backlash)

The iQOO 15R also comes with several advanced AI features designed to make daily tasks easier and boost creativity. AI Creation in the Notes app helps users rewrite content, generate new text, summarise documents, and correct grammar effortlessly. AI Captions provide real-time transcription, translation, and text summaries. AI Screen Translation and AI Call Translation make communication across different languages smooth and simple. With support for Google Gemini and AI Circle to Search, users can search and interact with content in a more intuitive way.

For photography and imaging, the device includes AI Erase to remove unwanted objects, AI Reflection Erase to reduce mirror glare, and AI Magic Move to adjust or resize elements in a photo. AI Image Expander helps extend backgrounds for better framing, while AI Image Cut Out allows users to quickly extract subjects and turn them into stickers or shareable images. AI Document Scanning further improves productivity, making the iQOO 15R a useful companion for both work and creative tasks.

iQOO 15R Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 15R is expected to come with a large 6.59-inch AMOLED display featuring a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It may also support adaptive refresh rate switching for smoother and more fluid visuals. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, offering flagship-level performance at a competitive price.

The iQOO 15R may sport a massive 7600mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge support. Despite the large battery, the device is claimed to be India’s slimmest smartphone in this battery category, providing long-lasting power without feeling bulky.

The iQOO 15R may offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. For gaming, the company is expected to include a dedicated Q2 gaming chip to deliver low latency and better performance. In terms of cameras, the phone is tipped to feature a 200MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera for selfies. (Also Read: Oppo K14x 5G goes on sale in India with discount; Check display, battery, camera, AI features and more)

On the design front, the device is expected to have smooth, rounded edges for a premium look. The back panel may include a square-shaped camera module with softly rounded corners.

iQOO 15R Price In India (Expected)

The Amazon microsite also hints at the pricing of the iQOO 15R. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 50,000 in India, placing it in the same segment as rivals like the OnePlus 15R, starting at Rs 47,999.