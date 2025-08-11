Advertisement
India’s Smartphone Market Grows 1% At 70 Million Units In Jan-June: Report

The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped model across India in 1H25, making up 4 per cent of overall India shipments during that period. 

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 07:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
Image Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: India’s smartphone market grew 0.9 per cent year-over-year (YoY) as 70 million smartphones were shipped to the country in the first half this year, a report said on Monday. The second quarter (Q2) saw a 7.3 per cent YoY growth, with 37 million smartphones shipped to India.

The market has recovered from a two-quarter decline, but subdued consumer demand and rising average selling prices (ASPs) are likely to slow the annual recovery, according to a report from International Data Corporation (IDC). Apple's shipments increased 21.5 per cent YoY to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025. The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped model across India in 1H25, making up 4 per cent of overall India shipments during that period.

In the super-premium segment ($800 and above) also grew by 15.8 per cent and its share remained flat at 7 per cent. Samsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position at 49 per cent and 48 per cent share, respectively. iPhone 16, Galaxy S25/S24 Ultra/S25 and iPhone 16Plus were key models in the segment.

“Q2 2025 witnessed a flurry of new model launches across all price segments. Price reductions on older models, increased offline channel margins, and strong above-the-line (ATL) marketing efforts fueled the market growth," said Aditya Rampal, Senior Research Analyst at IDC Asia Pacific.

The average selling price reached a record of $275 in Q2CY25, growing by 10.8 per cent YoY. The entry-level segment, priced under $100, grew 22.9 per cent year-over-year, capturing a 16 per cent market share, up from 14 per cent last year. Xiaomi topped the segment with its budget Redmi A4 and A5 models.

The premium segment ($600-$800) registered the highest growth of 96.4 per cent, with its market share up from 2 per cent to 4 per cent. iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 held a combined share of three-fifths of the shipments in this segment.

Shipments to the mass budget ($100-$200) segment grew by 1.1 per cent YoY, while its market share declined from 44 per cent to 42 per cent. Vivo, OPPO, and realme dominate the segment, holding a combined 60 per cent market share.

