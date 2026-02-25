India’s tech startups raise $9.1 billion in 2025, funding jumps 23 per cent as AI leads the shift

India’s Tech Startups Funding: Indian tech startups raised $9.1 billion in 2025, marking a strong 23 per cent increase compared to last year. However, this growth reflects a shift in investor approach. Funding is no longer easy or broad-based. Investors are becoming more selective and are linking capital to clear milestones and performance targets, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The report by Nasscom and Zinnov suggests that India’s technology startup ecosystem is entering a more mature phase. The focus is moving away from volume-driven expansion to disciplined execution. Capital is now being directed towards startups that are scalable, closer to commercialisation, and ready to demonstrate sustainable business models.

At the same time, early innovation remains strong. Nearly 74 per cent of deal activity took place at the seed and early stages, underlining the depth of India’s startup pipeline and continued confidence in new ideas. According reports, "DeepTech continued to emerge as a defining pillar of India’s innovation trajectory. India now hosts over 4,200 DeepTech start-ups, including more than 550 founded in 2025, reflecting continued momentum in advanced technology development".

DeepTech ventures raised $2.3 billion in 2025, up 37 per cent YoY, with AI accounting for 84 per cent of start-ups and 91 per cent of funding, the report further said. AI was increasingly embedded across multiple industry verticals and enterprise applications. (Also Read: Apple rolls out global age verification tools, blocks 18+ Apps in Australia, Brazil, Singapore; New online child safety rules start in US from THIS Date)

“India’s start-up ecosystem is entering a more disciplined phase of growth, and AI is clearly at the centre of this transition, emerging as core infrastructure for India’s next innovation cycle,” said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom. In line with global investment patterns, venture capital in India is now prioritizing validated business models, clear pathways to monetization, and demonstrated execution capability, the report noted.

India’s tech ecosystem also saw a surge in consolidation activity in 2025. More than 140 technology M&A deals were recorded during the year, nearly double the number seen in 2024. Corporates played a significant role, accounting for about 36 per cent of the total deal activity.

The report described this shift as the rise of capability-led acquisitions. Instead of outsourcing innovation, enterprises are increasingly choosing to acquire it, bringing new technologies and talent in-house to strengthen their core offerings.

Innovation momentum remains strong on the ground. Start-up patent filings have jumped around 68 per cent since 2020–21, reflecting a growing focus on building proprietary technology and long-term value. (With IANS Inputs)