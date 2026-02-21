India’s Youngest Keynote Speaker: 8-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva, UN’s youngest invitee, meets Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman at AI Impact Summit 2026

India's youngest keynote speaker: At a summit dominated by global tech CEOs, industry leaders, and senior policymakers, it was an eight-year-old who truly stole the spotlight. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Ranvir Sachdeva emerged as the youngest keynote speaker, leaving the audience both surprised and inspired.

With remarkable clarity and confidence, the child prodigy drew powerful connections between ancient Indian philosophies and modern artificial intelligence, while also reflecting on how nations across the world are shaping the future of AI. His presence was a reminder that innovation knows no age.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Who is India's youngest keynote speaker

Ranvir Sachdeva was born in 2017. He is a child prodigy with exceptional skills in technology and artificial intelligence. Despite his young age, he has already established himself as a technologist, global author, and TEDx speaker. By the age of three, Ranvir was able to mentally calculate squares and cubes of numbers, showcasing his extraordinary mathematical abilities early on.

He has developed proficiency in smart city technologies, sustainability, space exploration, coding, and AI. Adding to his achievements, Ranvir holds a Google certification in Responsible AI and has built his own AI-powered chatbot that integrates with applications through APIs. He is also the author of the book Are You Born With AI?, which is available worldwide on Amazon. (Also Read: Who Is Asha Sharma? Microsoft’s new gaming CEO replacing Phil Spencer, reports directly to Satya Nadella; Check her age, career, and net worth)

At the India AI Impact Summit, Ranvir Sachdeva met several top global technology leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He later shared photos from these meetings on social media.

World's Youngest Programmer: Achievements

Ranvir Sachdeva holds a robotics certification from IIT Delhi and started achieving big milestones at a very young age. When he was just four years old, his summer project on the Mars Mission was featured on NASA’s website. At the age of five, he became the world’s youngest Apple Swift programmer and was invited by Apple CEO Tim Cook to attend the Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC) at Apple’s headquarters in California.

In the same year, he was named the youngest Green Yodha by Schneider Electric CMO Chris Leong after speaking about sustainability and Net Zero at a global expo. At six, he became the world’s youngest TEDx speaker on technology and innovation, focusing on Artificial Intelligence, and his name was recorded in the Asia Book of Records.

Youngest Invitee at UN General Assembly

This was not the first time Ranvir represented India on a global stage. In September 2024, at just six years old, he became the youngest person ever invited by the United Nations to attend the 79th General Assembly session, titled the “Summit of the Future,” at the UN Headquarters in New York. He was also recognised by UN Youth Affairs for his contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals after meeting UN Assistant Secretary-General Felipe Paullier.

In 2025, Ranvir was invited to the United Nations’ AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland. He addressed an audience of more than 10,000 people from over 180 countries, including 53 UN partner organisations and leading AI experts. At the summit, he delivered a 20-minute talk titled “Agents of Change: A 7-Year-Old’s Lens on Generation AI for Good.” (Also Read: India's Own AI Chat App Indus launched by Sarvam: Multi-language support, ChatGPT and Gemini rival; Check top features, and how to download)

Young Indian Prodigy Joins Geoffrey Hinton

At just seven, Ranvir shared the stage in Switzerland with Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize and Turing Award winner known as the “Godfather of AI.” He also appeared alongside top global leaders, including senior executives from Salesforce, Amazon, Meta, and TIME 100 AI changemakers.