India's Slimmest Flagship Android Tablet in 2026: Xiaomi Pad 8 launched with 9,200mAh battery; Check specs and price

Xiaomi Pad 8 Price In India: Xiaomi has expanded its tablet lineup in India with the launch of its latest flagship device, the Xiaomi Pad 8. The new tablet joins the company’s existing models, including the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 7 series. The company comes with four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

The company claims that the Pad 8 is “India’s slimmest flagship Android tablet of 2026,” designed to deliver powerful performance in a sleek form factor suitable for users on the move. The tablet runs on HyperOS 3 out of the box and comes with several new features, including updated lock screens, fresh wallpapers, and customizable widgets. It also introduces a new dock that allows users to access more apps easily, along with a workstation mode that enables PC-like browser support for improved productivity.

Xiaomi Pad 8 specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 8 features an 11.2-inch display with a 3.2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals for everyday use. The screen supports DC dimming and has TUV Rheinland eye protection certification, which helps reduce eye strain during long hours of use. Xiaomi says the display is suitable for activities such as watching videos, playing games, taking notes, and working on documents.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset used in the previous Xiaomi Pad 7. It is backed by a 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. According to the company, the battery is designed to support long usage for tasks such as media playback, browsing, and gaming. It is also slightly larger than the 8,850mAh battery used in the Xiaomi Pad 7. (Also Read: POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max launching in India on March 17; Check expected display, camera, battery, price and other features)

In the camera department, the Android tablet comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and quality video calls. These cameras are mainly designed for video calls, online classes, and basic photography. The Xiaomi Pad 8 also features a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support to deliver an immersive audio experience.

In terms of connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes improved multitasking features that allow users to switch between multiple apps more easily. The enhanced dock supports more apps and gives quicker access to frequently used tools, helping users manage their tasks more efficiently. (Also Read: BSNL launches ‘Kavach Number’ for Women: Recharge phones without sharing personal mobile number; Check how to access)

Xiaomi Pad 8 price in India and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is available in multiple configurations in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 36,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB Nanotexture version is priced at Rs 38,999. Xiaomi is also offering the tablet in bundled options with a stylus. The standard variant with the pen is priced at Rs 41,999, while the Nanotexture variant with the pen is available for Rs 43,999. The android tablet will be available to purchase starting March 17th across online and offline channels, including Xiaomi.com and Amazon India.