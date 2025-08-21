India Surpassed China In Smartphone Exports To US

New Delhi: India has overtaken China in smartphone exports to the United States, marking a major milestone in the country's manufacturing journey, according to a social media post by PIB citing research firm Canalys. As per the post, schemes such as Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) have played a key role in reshaping the electronics sector.

It said, "As a result of schemes like Make in India and PLI, India is now moving at a new pace in those industrial sectors in which it was never even considered a key manufacturer before. According to a report by research firm Canalys, in the second quarter of this calendar year, i.e., April-June, India has also overtaken China in terms of smartphones exported to the US."

The post states that the share of Made in India smartphones in US imports climbed to 44 per cent during April-June 2025, a sharp rise from 13 per cent in the same quarter of 2024. At the same time, China's share dropped from 61 per cent a year earlier to just 25 per cent in the same period.

This uptick in smartphone exports is supported by a decade-long transformation of India's electronics industry. In the previous month, the Ministry of Electronics & IT detailed the growth trajectory in a release, showcasing that between 2014-15 and 2024-25, India's electronics and mobile manufacturing sector has witnessed a notable transformation. Exports too saw a dramatic jump, rising from Rs. 38,000 crore to Rs. 3.27 lakh crore in the same period.

Production of mobile phones itself shot up from Rs. 18,000 crore to Rs. 5.45 lakh crore, while exports grew from Rs. 1,500 crore to Rs. 2 lakh crore, recording a 127-fold surge.

The production of electronic goods surged from Rs. 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs. 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25, marking a sixfold increase. The ministry further revealed that the mobile manufacturing ecosystem grew exponentially, with the number of production units expanding from just two in 2014-15 to 300 by 2024-25, a 150-fold rise.

As per the release, another crucial aspect of this transformation is India's reduced reliance on imports. In 2014-15, imported phones accounted for 75 per cent of total demand. By 2024-25, this dependency had nearly vanished, standing at just 0.02 per cent.