India’s Tablet Market Grows 20% In Q2, Expected To Grow 15% In 2025: Report

New Delhi: The Indian tablet market saw a 20% year-on-year and 28% quarter-on-quarter growth in Q2 2025, according to a new report. India's tablet market is projected to grow by 10–15% in 2025. Strong performance in Q2 2025 was driven by increased digital adoption, greater availability of 5G-enabled devices, and strategic channel expansion by market leaders, according to the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Rapid adoption of affordable 5G connectivity, increased rural-urban penetration, and a rising number of digitally savvy consumers will drive the growth of India’s tablet market. In Q2 2025, 5G tablets accounted for 95% of shipments, highlighting India's shift towards next-generation connectivity.

Market leaders continued to gain ground by leveraging diverse portfolios, competitive pricing, and deeper online-offline reach, the report said. In Q2 2025, Apple led with a 30% market share, Samsung followed with 27%, and Lenovo had 18%.

"India's tablet market is growing in two areas: value-for-money and premium segments. The double-digit growth in the value-for-money segment shows strong demand from students, gig workers, and budget-conscious users looking for reliable performance," said Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst, CyberMedia Research.

"This segment is seeking new value-for-money Android tablets from brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus. The premium segment, led by Apple and Samsung, is attracting more professionals and loyal users who prioritise seamless integration, security, and a superior experience," Kumari further said.

Apple led India's tablet market in Q2 2025 with a 30% market share and a 78% QoQ and 10% YoY growth. Strong demand for the newly launched iPad 11 Series drove this performance, accounting for 70% of Apple’s total shipments during the quarter, the report said.

Samsung held the second position with a 27% market share, growing 15% YoY. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G accounted for 81% of Samsung’s tablet shipments in the quarter.

Lenovo ranked third in Q2 2025 with a 16% market share, driven by shipments of the Lenovo Tab K11 and IdeaPad Pro Series, which each accounted for 15% of total shipments. Targeted demand from institutions, especially in the education sector, drove its growth, the report noted.