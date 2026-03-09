India vs New Zealand T20 Final: Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praise team India after winning ICC Men's T20 World Cup title

India Vs New Zealand T20 Final: India team has created history on Sunday by winning a record third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title. The team defeated New Zealand by a massive 96 runs in a one-sided final, becoming the first side to successfully defend the T20 World Cup crown.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team also became the first team to win the tournament on home soil. More than 86,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed the historic moment and celebrated as the team lifted the trophy. India’s victory triggered celebrations far beyond the cricket field. Several global technology leaders congratulated the team for the historic achievement.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella were among those who praised Team India and joined millions of fans celebrating the win. With this triumph, India not only secured back-to-back T20 World Cup titles but also added another remarkable chapter to its cricketing legacy. Messages from global leaders quickly went viral online as fans relived the tournament’s biggest moments and standout performances.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and described the tournament as a remarkable spectacle. “Congrats India on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup!,” said Pichai, who was present at one of the matches during the tournament and had a light-hearted confession to make.

Further, CEO Sundar Pichai said that "Chose the wrong game to go watch:) what a stadium and atmosphere. Well played to the other semi finalists, SA, Eng and Nz!! Also so exciting to see the game expand to so many countries and congrats to ICC for a great tournament!" Google CEO Sundar Pichai added.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also joined the chorus of congratulations, calling it a fantastic World Cup victory for Team India. He particularly highlighted the performances of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson, who impressed throughout the tournament.

“Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic T20 World Cup win Tough luck today, New Zealand. @Jaspritbumrah93, once again a match winner when it mattered most. @IamSanjuSamson, what a tournament and what an impact. Absolutely incredible,” Nadella said.

List of records broken in India vs New Zealand T20 final

India scripted history with several milestones during their T20 World Cup triumph. They became the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil and also the first side to successfully defend the title in the tournament’s history. The final defeat marked New Zealand’s second loss in a T20 World Cup final after the 2021 edition, putting them level with Pakistan (2007, 2022) and Sri Lanka (2009, 2012) for the joint-most final defeats in the competition.

With this victory, India also became the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles, while England and the West Indies have two each. Adding to the list of achievements, Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament, becoming only the third Indian to win the honour after Virat Kohli (2014, 2016) and Jasprit Bumrah (2024).