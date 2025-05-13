Indian Govt Issues ‘High Risk’ Warning For Apple iPhone, iPad Users --What Are The Software Affected? Check Details

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has issued a high-risk warning concerning several vulnerabilities found in Apple Products.

According to their latest security advisory dated 12 March 2025, identified as CIVN-2025-0094, the government research team has disclosed that these vulnerabilities are deemed high-risk and present substantial threats to Apple iPhone, iPad Users.

Threat to Apple iPhone, iPad Users: What are the risks involved?

The risk associated with these vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS and iPadOS may allow certain malicious applications to cause affected devices to become unresponsive or non-functional until restored.



Apple iPhone, iPad Users: What are the Software Affected?

Cert-In has said that the following Software are Affected

- iOS versions prior to 18.3 (for iPhone XS and later)

- iPadOS versions prior to 17.7.3 (for iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation)

- iPadOS versions prior to 18.3 (for iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later)

Cert-In has said that Darwin notifications are a low-level messaging system within the CoreOS layer, enabling processes to broadcast and receive system-wide event notifications.

The vulnerability arises due to the fact that any iOS application can transmit sensitive system-level Darwin notifications without

needing special privileges or entitlements. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow malicious applications to cause affected devices to become unresponsive or non-functional until restored, it added.

Cert-In has advised that users should Apply appropriate fixes as mentioned in the Apple Security Advisory.