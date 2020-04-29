Indian weddings to move online in the post-COVID-19 era? Here's the answer

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all the major business sectors across the globe, impacting revenues, earning, and employment.

The pandemic has also affected an important social segment --marriage --and the business, and a host of employment surrounding it. In India, the Corona crisis will affect revenue generation for the wedding industry and may come at a heavy cost for the unorganised sector associated with the business.

Zeebiz.com quoting Adhish Zaveri, Director – Marketing, Shaadi.com said that the wedding industry will take a hit in the post-lockdown period because the people associated with the wedding business have lost a lot of earning opportunity during the wedding season.

“From whatever we are hearing these days, there could be large scale unemployment. There is a huge segment of people who depend on the wedding season in India. They usually complete six months of earning in this period and are heavily dependent it. Since some of them also fall in the unorganised sector, there could be a massive impact on their income or daily wages,” Zaveri told Zee Business Online in an exclusive interview.

But technology seems to be easing or coming as a rescue for such critical times. In India, online marriage have appeared as a viable solution to the issue.

“Technology can play a disruptive role in the wedding industry in the current scenario. Pandit ji can read mantras from his home, music can be played by dholwalas from their home and your friends can do their sangeet performances virtually. And, only technology can bring all of these together,” Zaveri told Zeebiz.com .

The online wedding portal has infact given an option to its subscribers for online wedding.



However, not everything seems very smooth and the option of online wedding has its own challenges. Traditional households still may find it difficult to adjust with the idea, though the modern generation couple may want to give the option a try.

(The story first appeared in Zeebiz.com)