New Delhi: India’s telecom sector continued its upward trajectory in August, with the number of active mobile subscribers reaching 1,086.18 million, representing approximately 93.07 per cent of the total 1,167.03 million wireless subscriber base. The data, released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), highlights steady growth in mobile, broadband, and wireless services across both urban and rural regions.

During the month, 15.05 million subscribers submitted requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), reflecting ongoing consumer demand for improved connectivity and services.

The total number of wireless (mobile + fixed wireless access) subscribers grew from 1,171.91 million in July 2025 to 1,178.03 million in August 2025, marking a monthly growth rate of 0.52 per cent. Urban wireless subscriptions rose by 0.66 per cent, from 641.03 million to 645.27 million, while rural subscriptions increased by 0.36 per cent, from 530.88 million to 532.76 million. Urban areas continued to dominate with a 54.78 per cent share, while rural users accounted for 45.22 per cent of total wireless subscribers.

Wireless tele-density — a measure of mobile penetration — increased to 83.12 per cent, up from 82.75 per cent in July. Urban wireless tele-density climbed to 126.38 per cent, while rural tele-density slightly improved to 58.76 per cent.

In the broadband segment, subscriptions saw modest but positive growth, rising from 984.69 million in July to 989.58 million in August, translating to a 0.50 per cent monthly growth rate. Data was reported from 1,426 operators across the country.

In contrast, the wireline subscriber base declined during the same period, dropping from 48.11 million to 46.51 million, marking a net decrease of 1.61 million subscribers and a 3.34 per cent monthly contraction. India’s overall wireline tele-density fell to 3.28 per cent, down from 3.40 per cent in July. Urban wireline tele-density stood at 8.13 per cent, while rural wireline tele-density remained significantly lower at 0.55 per cent.

Urban subscribers made up 89.28 per cent of the total wireline base, whereas rural users accounted for 10.72 per cent. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) — including BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL — continued to maintain a presence with a 20.53 per cent share of the wireline market.