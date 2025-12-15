India's First Dual-Core Microprocessor DHRUV64: India has taken a crucial step in its semiconductor journey by launching DHRUV64, the country’s first 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor, according to a government release. This processor has been fully designed in India by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Microprocessor Development Programme.

DHRUV64 is part of India’s plan to reduce its dependence on processors made in other countries. The government says the chip can be used for both defence and commercial purposes and helps build a strong, homegrown technology system.

DHRUV64: Dual-Core Microprocessor Features

The processor uses modern technology to work faster, handle multiple tasks at the same time, and remain reliable. It can easily connect with different hardware systems, making it useful for 5G networks, vehicles, electronic devices, factories, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

DHRUV64: Future Semiconductor Projects

The release highlights that India contributes nearly 20 per cent of global microprocessor production, showing why homegrown chip development is important for long-term security. Even before DHRUV64, India had started building its processor ecosystem with chips such as SHAKTI, AJIT, VIKRAM, and THEJAS64. These initiatives helped create a strong base for domestic chip design.

DHRUV64 gives startups, researchers, and industries a local platform to develop and test products without depending on foreign processors. It also allows prototype development at a lower cost. With India’s large pool of chip design talent, the processor is expected to help train more skilled professionals for future semiconductor projects. Its success is also likely to speed up the development of the upcoming Dhanush and Dhanush+ processors.

DHRUV64 Is Part Of Digital India Programme

The rollout of DHRUV64 is part of the Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) Programme, which aims to make India a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing. The release says DHRUV64 is the third chip fabricated under DIR-V, following THEJAS32 and THEJAS64. Work on DHANUSH64 and DHANUSH64+ System-on-Chip variants is now in progress.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) guides national programmes such as the Microprocessor Development Programme, DIR-V, Chips to Startup (C2S), the India Semiconductor Mission, the Design Linked Incentive Scheme, and INUP-i2i. These initiatives strengthen the design ecosystem and support research and training across academia, startups, and industry. C-DAC continues to lead processor design efforts and is now developing the next processors in the RISC-V roadmap.

“The progress from THEJAS32 to DHRUV64, and the ongoing development of Dhanush and Dhanush+, illustrates a confident national pathway toward indigenous processor innovation and technological self-reliance,” the release said.(With IANS Inputs)