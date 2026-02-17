India's First AI Finance Model: FiMI unveiled at India AI Impact Summit 2026, supports multiple languages; Check key features

India's First AI Finance Model: India has taken a significant step in artificial intelligence with the launch of FiMI, short for Finance Model for India. It is the country’s first domain-specific AI model built specifically for the digital payments ecosystem. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the launch at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi

NPCI's UPI help assistant FiMI has been developed in-house to understand and manage a wide range of payment-related processes. It supports UPI transactions, handles disputes, manages mandates, and responds to regulatory queries. The model is designed to make India’s fast-growing digital payments system more efficient and reliable.

Finance Model for India (FiMI): Features

It is an AI-powered conversational support system created for UPI users. The assistant uses an advanced AI framework that can think through multiple steps to answer payment-related questions, resolve complaints, and help manage mandates.

Currently, this AI model supports English, Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali. The company plans to add more Indian languages over the next six to eight months to make the service accessible to a wider audience. (Also Read: India’s First AI Smart Glasses unveiled: PM Modi becomes first person to try ‘Sarvam Kaze'; Check expected Meta Ray-Ban Rival features, launch timeline and Edge AI Model)

NPCI's UPI Help Assistant: Why FiMI is built

FiMI has been built to understand the complexities of India’s payment systems, especially UPI. It can handle transaction disputes, manage the full lifecycle of mandates, and respond to regulatory and ecosystem-related queries.

At NPCI, sovereignty has always been central to our mission of ensuring safe and secure digital transactions for India.



The model was continuously pre-trained and later fine-tuned using Indian financial data and specially generated payments data. This helps it deliver accurate responses, use structured tools effectively, and support multiple languages.

It is designed specifically for payments. FiMI can work reliably in real-world, high-volume transaction environments where accuracy, consistency, and trust are essential. (Also Read: India AI Summit 2026 Day 2: Microsoft founder Bill Gates to attend global event, Gates foundation clarifies after name dropped amid Epstein files backlash)

FiMI AI Model set for advanced upgrades

Looking ahead, NPCI is working to further improve the model. The team is testing new AI architectures to help the system scale better and learn more efficiently. Their main focus is to enhance its intelligence while ensuring it remains reliable and secure for the millions of users who depend on India’s national payment infrastructure every day.