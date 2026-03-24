India's First 'Selfie Mirror' Phone: Realme 16 5G with 7000mAh battery and 50MP rear camera set to launch in India soon; Check expected specs and price

India's First 'Selfie Mirror' Phone: Chinese smartphone maker Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16 5G will launch in India soon, following its debut in select international markets such as Vietnam in January. The teaser showcases the design and availability of the upcoming Realme 16 5G.

It is touted as India’s first ‘Selfie Mirror Phone’ as the device features a selfie mirror within the rear camera module, letting users preview shots in real time. It is hinted to feature a lightweight build, with a design seemingly inspired by the iPhone Air. The phone is seen in a white colour variant with a horizontal camera bar covered in glass running across the back panel, echoing the design of the Google Pixel 10 series.

Realme 16 5G specifications (expected)

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The Realme 16 5G is expected to feature a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, protected by DT Star D+ glass. It will run on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 on top and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset. (Also Read: Will Airtel, Vodafone, Jio act? 'Unfair' data expiry, validity period issue raised in Parliament)

The device is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery supporting 60W wired fast charging and reverse charging capabilities. On the camera front, the Realme 16 5G is likely to sport a dual rear setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor featuring LumaColor processing and AI Edit Genie, while selfies will be captured through a 50MP front camera.

Adding further, the Realme 16 5G may come with a 6050mm² vapor chamber for thermal management and high-level IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. (Also Read: OnePlus 15T launch date confirmed for March 24: Check expected display, camera, battery, price in India and other features)

Realme 16 5G price in India (expected)

The Realme 16 5G is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart, though the exact launch date and price in India remain undisclosed. In Vietnam, it launched at VND 11,490,000 (Rs 40,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model and VND 12,490,000 (Rs 44,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone will be available in Black Cloud and White Swan colours.