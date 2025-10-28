Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977343https://zeenews.india.com/technology/indias-it-sector-expected-to-reach-400-billion-by-2030-amidst-ai-related-disruptions-2977343.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

India's IT Sector Expected To Reach $400 Billion By 2030 Amidst AI-Related Disruptions

The venture firm forecast that India's IT services industry will grow with margins intact despite challenges from AI-related disruptions.

|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 07:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's IT Sector Expected To Reach $400 Billion By 2030 Amidst AI-Related DisruptionsImage Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: India's information technology (IT) sector is projected to reach $400 billion by 2030, led by firms delivering domain-specific automation that outperforms traditional service models on speed, quality, and cost, a report said on Tuesday. The country’s strong talent pool, global client trust, and cost efficiency will enable it to leverage the increased global demand for AI-driven solutions, a report by venture firm Bessemer Venture Partners indicated.

AI is automating tasks previously performed by humans and disrupting the billable-hour model that supports traditional Indian IT services, which makes deep strategic pivots crucial to stay competitive, the report noted. The venture firm mentioned that agile, AI-native challengers are adapting more quickly to such changes than incumbent companies. Three types of fast-moving AI-first challengers that will disrupt existing models are AI-enabled services, services built for AI, and pure software-led platforms, the report said.

The venture firm forecast that India's IT services industry will grow with margins intact despite challenges from AI-related disruptions. It noted that three years after the launch of ChatGPT, India’s IT revenues continue to climb, and margins remain surprisingly resilient because uptake of general-purpose large language models is concentrated in only two sectors- technology and media or advertising.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Incumbent IT firms continue to play a crucial role in solving complex business problems that are nuanced rather than providing one-size-fits-all SaaS deployments. The strong balance sheets of these companies further strengthen client confidence, Bessemer Venture Partners said.

Fortune 500 companies still trust that IT services vendors can manage multi-year projects, absorb macro shocks, and deliver consistent execution, the report said. The market capitalisation of India's top ten IT firms has more than doubled from $166 billion to $354 billion in the past decade, driven by annual revenue growth exceeding 7 per cent.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

wallet
Wallets That Combine Elegance, Function & Personality
Tamil Nadu
Annamalai Accuses Stalin Of Hypocrisy Over Tamil Nadu Voter Roll Revision Row
President Droupadi Murmu
President Murmu To Take Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet At Ambala AFS
Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025
Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025 OUT At ayurveduniversity.edu.in
Watches
Women’s Watches to Elevate Every Look
Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Rejects PDP’s Land Regularisation Bill, Calls It Illegal Encroachment
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: 7 Biggest Announcement In Mahagathbandhan Manifesto
nehru jacket men
Nehru Jackets for Every Festive Occasion
personal care
Body Lotion to Beat Winter Dryness & Lock in Moisture
Indian Navy
From SAGAR To MAHASAGAR: India Expands Its Maritime Vision