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India's mobile phone exports jump 165-fold in a decade to Rs 2.59 lakh crore: Govt

Vaishnaw said the government has implemented targeted policy measures to strengthen electronics manufacturing across the value chain, including semiconductors and memory chips.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
India's mobile phone exports jump 165-fold in a decade to Rs 2.59 lakh crore: Govt
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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