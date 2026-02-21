India's Own AI Chat App Indus launched by Sarvam: Multi-language support, ChatGPT and Gemini rival; Check top features, and how to download

Sarvam Indus AI Chat App Features: India’s home-grown startup Sarvam AI has launched a new AI chatbot app called Indus, stepping into the fast-growing artificial intelligence race. The company says Indus is built entirely in India and designed especially for Indian users. It aims to take on popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

According to the app listing, users can interact with Indus in every Indian language, making it more accessible across the country. While Sarvam has not officially confirmed the technology behind the app, it recently introduced two large language models, Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Indus is likely powered by one of these India-built AI models.

Sarvam Indus AI Chat App features

Sarvam’s Indus offers features similar to popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini. Users can give voice commands and speak their questions instead of typing them. The AI can search the web or do deep research to provide clear answers.

The app may also include AI agents that help automate tasks. Users can write and edit documents directly within the app. Indus supports uploading images, PDFs, and other files, and the AI can read and analyse these documents to answer related questions. Another useful feature is language flexibility. You can start chatting in English, switch to Hindi in the middle of the conversation, and continue smoothly without any interruption. (Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant gets massive price cut in India on THIS platform; Check display, camera, battery and more features)

Sarvam Indus AI Chat App: How to download

Indus is now available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, but not everyone can use it immediately. Sarvam has added a waitlist system, so users need to sign up first. To register, you must verify your phone number. After that, you will be placed on a waitlist and will need approval or an invite to get full access. Even though the app can be downloaded, access is limited for now. This likely means the company is still testing the platform before making it available to everyone. (Also Read: Apple March 4 Event: Rs 50,000 MacBook, iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, HomePod Mini and Siri AI Updates Expected; Where to watch event live)

Sarvam Indus AI Chat App: India's AI space

Overall, Indus has the potential to become a strong player in India’s AI space. While its real-world performance against global platforms will become clear over time, its focus on Indian languages and local users gives it a clear advantage. If Sarvam continues to improve the app and expand access, Indus could emerge as a popular AI assistant for users across the country.