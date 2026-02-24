India's Slimmest Smartphone: iQOO 15R launched with Q2 Gaming Chip and 7,600mAh battery; Check specs, price, sale date and offers inside

iQOO 15R Price In India: Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has launched its new sub-flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15R, in the Indian market. The dual-SIM (nano + nano) device runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The iQOO 15R is promised to receive four major OS upgrades along with six years of security patches, ensuring long-term reliability and future readiness.

The smartphone offers several AI-powered features, including real-time transcription and translation, Google Gemini integration, Circle to Search, object removal, reflection removal, and AI image generation, among others. The device is available in two colour options: Triumph Silver and Dark Knight. Notably, the 7,600mAh battery backed by 100W FlashCharge makes the iQOO 15R India’s slimmest smartphone in this battery capacity category at just 7.9mm thick and weighs 202 grams.

iQOO 15R specifications

The iQOO 15R smartphone sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a centred punch-hole design, offering 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

The phone also features the Adreno 826 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. It packs a massive 7,600mAh silicon anode battery with support for 100W fast charging. According to the company, the device can charge from 1% to 50% in 33 minutes and reach a full charge in approximately 63 minutes.

For gaming, the phone includes a dedicated Q2 supercomputing chip, a network enhancement chip, and a Super Touch Control Chip with a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. It supports up to 144fps gameplay and is equipped with a 6.5K vapour chamber cooling system, which reportedly reduces temperatures by up to 15°C under heavy load. Adding further, the gaming enhancements include a Gaming Live Streaming Assistant for an improved experience. (Also Read: Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Display, Battery, Camera, Chipset, Price and other specs compared; Which phone should you buy in Rs 50,000 segment?)

On the photography front, the iQOO 15R features a 50MP LYT-700V primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and quality video calls, it houses a 32MP front-facing camera. The device also carries an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.



iQOO 15R Notable Features: One Tap Transfer, Remote PC access and Private Space

The iQOO 15R introduces several smart features designed to enhance productivity and personalization. It comes with One Tap Transfer, allowing users to move files effortlessly with just a single tap. The device also supports Remote PC access, enabling you to control your computer directly from your smartphone and access files or apps exactly as you left them. With its OS-powered cross-device workflow, the iQOO 15R ensures seamless synchronisation across your phone, Windows PC, and Mac, keeping files, screens, and tasks perfectly in sync. (Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Series India launch after Pixel 10a: Expected price, release date, Titan M3 chipsets and full specs)

For privacy, the smartphone offers a dedicated Private Space that securely stores your files, apps, and personal data, accessible only to you. Adding further, the iQOO 15R delivers a refreshed and personalised user experience with features such as Flip Cards, Live Photo Wallpaper, and Text Vibe, along with customised layouts and intelligent suggestions that adapt to your usage patterns.

iQOO 15R price in India, launch offers and sale date

The all-new iQOO 15R is available in three RAM and storage variants. The base model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at Rs 44,999. The other two variants include 12GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs 47,999 and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage at Rs 52,999.

The smartphone is available for pre-order starting at 1:00 PM IST on Amazon, iQOO.com, and Vivo retail stores across India. The early sale begins on March 2 at 10:00 AM IST, while the general sale starts on March 3 at 12:00 PM.

As part of the launch offers, iQOO is providing an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC and Axis Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions. Additionally, buyers can avail a bundle offer that includes iQOO or Vivo TWS earbuds worth Rs 1,899 with the purchase of the iQOO 15R.