India's Slimmest Smartphone: iQOO 15R to come with 7,600mAh battery, Q2 gaming chip; Check display, chipset, camera, and price

iQOO 15R India Launch Date: Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 15R in India on February 24. The upcoming smartphone is expected to focus on high performance, making it suitable for gaming and heavy usage. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has updated its Amazon microsite, revealing key details about the design and features of the iQOO 15 series. The phone will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, similar to recent iQOO smartphones.

iQOO has promised four Android version updates and six years of security patches. Adding further, the company claims an AnTuTu score north of 3.5 million and is talking up 144fps gameplay in BGMI, though how that translates to daily use remains to be seen.

It is touted as India's slimmest smartphone with a massive 7,600mAh battery, the iQOO 15R combines a sleek design with long-lasting power. Despite its slim profile, the device promises all-day usage, fast charging support, and a premium in-hand feel.

Big battery. Slim build. No compromises.



The iQOO 15R stands tall as India’s Slimmest Smartphone in 7600mAh Category*, bringing long-lasting power without the bulk.



Designed to feel light in hand, yet ready to go the distance through your day and beyond.



iQOO 15R Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 15R is expected to feature a large 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, offering adaptive screen switching for smoother visuals. It could pack a massive 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, delivering flagship-level performance at a competitive price. (Also Read: iPhone Air 2 to launch with thinner Face ID module, dual-camera in India; Check expected date, camera, battery, price and other features)

The device may come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. For gaming enthusiasts, iQOO is likely to include a dedicated Q2 gaming chip for low-latency and enhanced performance. On the camera front, the phone is expected to sport a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera for selfies.

On the design front, the device features smoother, rounded edges for a more refined look. It will be available in a Dark Knight variant with a deep black finish, along with a blue colour option. The rear panel houses a square camera module with softly rounded corners. (Also Read: WhatsApp Paid Subscription Plan: Users may get exclusive stickers, chat ringtones, Meta AI thinking mode and more)

iQOO 15R Price In India (Expected)

The Amazon microsite also hints at the pricing of the iQOO 15R. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 50,000 in India, placing it in the same segment as rivals like the OnePlus 15R, starting at Rs 47,999.