New Delhi: As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, a new wave of Indian entrepreneurs is finding innovative ways to integrate the technology with traditional tools, transforming everyday experiences into smarter, more efficient solutions. From note-taking to productivity, these startups are reimagining the familiar through the lens of technology.

Their efforts are not only capturing the attention of users but are also gaining recognition from government bodies and international platforms alike, marking India's growing presence in the global innovation landscape.

Many such solutions were showcased at the recently concluded 25th edition of the Gifts World Expo in the national capital. Hyderabad-based ReNote AI, which has built smart reusable notebooks integrated with an AI-powered mobile app that transforms handwritten notes into editable, searchable digital text, says the expo is helping the company attract new customers. Interestingly, these enquiries are also revealing new use cases for its engineering and design team.

Suman Balabommu, Founder of ReNote AI, said, "While exhibiting here, multiple people came up with different use cases. So I got the opportunity to explore several new applications as well."

Recognised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Google as one of the top 100 Indian mobile apps, the startup has also showcased its innovation at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) in Dubai and the Osaka World Expo.

Speaking about what attracts foreign buyers to the company's solution, Balabommu said that scientific studies have proven writing on paper improves focus, memory, and creativity. "ReNote AI preserves these benefits while eliminating the limitations of traditional notebooks. Inspired by these findings, we are gaining recognition on global platforms," he added.

"Compared to India, other countries are showing greater preference. When I exhibited in Dubai, people saw great opportunities. Many were ready to invest in the products and help expand the business in the UAE and beyond," Balabommu added.

ReNote AI's reusable smart notebook, powered by AI and cloud syncing, reduces paper waste and ensures your notes remain safe for a lifetime—all while being environmentally conscious. "ReNote AI is not just a product; it's a movement to bring back a culture of mindful, healthy, and sustainable writing," he said.

ReNote AI utilises artificial intelligence to convert handwriting into text in real time and provides AI-powered summaries for instant insights. With features such as multi-language translation, automatic task and calendar syncing, and sketch-to-image generation through generative AI, Indian startups are showcasing their growing ambition to blend AI with traditional tools.