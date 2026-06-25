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India's wireless subscriber base expands to nearly 1300 million in May 2026: TRAI

The wireless tele-density in India increased from 90.28 per cent at the end of April 2026 to 90.61 per cent at the end of May 2026.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
India's wireless subscriber base expands to nearly 1300 million in May 2026: TRAI
Image Credit: India&#039;s wireless subscriber base expands to nearly 1300 million in May 2026: TRAI

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