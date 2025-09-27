Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965267https://zeenews.india.com/technology/indigenous-4g-stack-97500-swadeshi-bsnl-towers-to-boost-digital-connectivity-for-all-jyotiraditya-scindia-2965267.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Indigenous 4G Stack, 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL Towers To Boost Digital Connectivity For All: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The minister revealed that the Prime Minister will also unveil India’s 100 per cent 4G network under the Digital India Fund, connecting around 29,000 to 30,000 villages through a mission-mode project. 

|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 10:46 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indigenous 4G Stack, 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL Towers To Boost Digital Connectivity For All: Jyotiraditya ScindiaFile Photo

New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India’s fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL towers to bolster digital connectivity across the country.

This rollout will ensure 100 per cent 4G saturation nationwide, strengthening digital connectivity for every citizen, said the minister in a post on X. “In a landmark moment for Bharat’s telecom sector, and celebrating 25 glorious years of BSNL, PM Modi will inaugurate India’s fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL towers across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat and Bihar,” Scindia said.

These initiatives represent a giant leap towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, positioning India as a global leader in telecommunications, he added. Referring to an article by Scindia, PMO India said in a post on X that BSNL’s 4G stack embodies the swadeshi spirit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“With over 92,000 sites connecting 22 million Indians, it reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence, driving employment, exports, fiscal revival and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” PMO said in the post.

PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The projects cover key sectors such as telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing. Modi will also address a public gathering on the occasion. Scindia further stated that it is the result of the self-reliant India resolve of PM Modi that today, “India has developed an indigenous 4G stack in just 22 months.”

“This indigenous stack of BSNL demonstrates that India is now capable not only of providing services but also of developing technology and is rapidly advancing towards becoming a global telecom leader,” the minister noted.

“This is a new era for the telecom sector,” Scindia said earlier. “India now joins the elite group of countries producing telecom equipment, alongside Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China. India becomes the fifth nation in this category.”

The minister revealed that the Prime Minister will also unveil India’s 100 per cent 4G network under the Digital India Fund, connecting around 29,000 to 30,000 villages through a mission-mode project.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal earlier highlighted that India is the world’s largest telecom market, with the number of 5G users projected to surge from the current 300–400 million to 770 million by 2028. He credited the development of this indigenous 4G stack to the policies of Prime Minister Modi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh