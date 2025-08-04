Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Specs, Price

Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch: Infinix has announced the launch date of its latest gaming-focused smartphone, the Infinix GT 30 5G+, in India. The company is set to launch the device on August 8 at the12 PM IST. It is expected to join the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, which was introduced by the Transsion Holdings subsidiary last month. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be available in Blade White, Cyber Blue, and Pulse Green colour options.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is expected to feature customizable lights. It will be the first smartphone in its price segment to offer gaming triggers, along with Infinix AI and Xboost AI enhancements. The company has confirmed that the lights can be set to three different patterns — ‘breathe’, ‘meteor’, and ‘rhythm’ — and can be customized for 10+ scenarios such as incoming calls, notifications, gaming, and more. The smartphone will run on Infinix's XOS 15 based on Android 15.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming smartphone is expected to boast a 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, offering a vivid and smooth visual experience. The screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability.

The device is expected to be powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, the same processor seen in the iQOO Z10R and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM (including virtual expansion) and up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of performance, the phone is expected to deliver an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 7,79,000 and offer 25% better energy efficiency compared to its predecessor.

The handset is likely to come with Infinix’s AI suite, featuring tools like AI Call Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, the Folax voice assistant, and support for Google’s Circle to Search functionality.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price In India (Expected)

The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000, especially considering that the GT 30 Pro starts at around Rs 25,000. Adding further, the key specifications of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ have been teased through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart.