Infinix GT 30 5G+ Smartphone Launched In India With AI Features; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Availability

Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch: Infinix has launched the budget-friendly GT 30 5G+ smartphone in India, targeting mid-segment gaming users. The newly launched device comes with shoulder gaming triggers, Krafton-certified 90 fps BGMI support, and a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design featuring customisable LED lighting that responds to charging, music playback, or notifications. It is available in three colour options: Blade White, Cyber Green, and Pulse Blue.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15, and is promised two major OS updates along with three years of security patches. The smartphone also includes a range of AI features, such as the Folax AI Voice Assistant, AI Note, AI Gallery, and AI Writing Assistant, along with support for Google’s Circle to Search.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Specifications:

The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It also offers a 2,160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 2,304Hz PWM dimming, and is TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certified, ensuring both responsiveness and visual comfort.

For protection, it includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Under the hood, the GT 30 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, offering smooth performance for multitasking and gaming.

The phone houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, 10W reverse wired charging, and bypass charging for uninterrupted gaming.

On the camera front, the device comes with a 64MP Sony primary sensor, supported by an 8MP ultrawide lens, along with AI-powered tools like AI Extender, AI Eraser, and AI Cutout. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13MP front camera with 4K video recording support.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price In India

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ starts at Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart starting August 14.