Infinix Note 60 Pro launched in India: Price, features, camera, battery and all you need to know
Infinix Note 60 Pro: The smartphone comes with a range of premium features like a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, and a unique rear LED panel.
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Infinix Note 60 Pro: Infinix has launched the Note 60 Pro in India on Monday, marking the debut model in its new Note 60 lineup. The smartphone brings a mix of premium features like a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, and a unique rear LED panel. It will be available via online platforms in multiple colour options and storage variants.
Price and availability
The Infinix Note 60 Pro is offered in two configurations:
- Rs 31,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
- Rs 34,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Buyers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards, including SBI, ICICI, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC. The company is also offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options.
Display and design
The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with:
- Up to 144Hz refresh rate
- Peak brightness of 4,500 nits
- Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
- 93.18% screen-to-body ratio
It also includes an “Active Matrix Display” on the rear panel, which uses LED lights to show notifications and alerts. The phone comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.
Performance and software
The device is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with:
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Android 16-based XOS 16
This setup is designed to handle daily tasks, multitasking, and moderate gaming smoothly.
Camera specifications
For photography, the Infinix Note 60 Pro includes:
- 50MP primary camera with OIS
- 8MP ultra-wide lens
- 13MP front camera
It also supports video recording at up to 4K at 30fps.
(Also Read: What is the length of your smartphone charging cable? iPhone vs Android: Is there a difference)
Battery and connectivity
The Infinix Note 60 Pro comes with a 6,500mAh battery with:
- 90W wired fast charging
- 30W wireless charging
- Reverse charging support
Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with multiple sensors, including an in-display fingerprint sensor and a heart rate sensor.
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