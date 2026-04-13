Infinix Note 60 Pro launched in India: Price, features, camera, battery and all you need to know

Infinix Note 60 Pro: Infinix has launched the Note 60 Pro in India on Monday, marking the debut model in its new Note 60 lineup. The smartphone brings a mix of premium features like a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, and a unique rear LED panel. It will be available via online platforms in multiple colour options and storage variants.

Price and availability

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is offered in two configurations:

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Rs 31,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs 34,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Buyers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards, including SBI, ICICI, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC. The company is also offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options.

Display and design

The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with:

Up to 144Hz refresh rate

Peak brightness of 4,500 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

93.18% screen-to-body ratio

It also includes an “Active Matrix Display” on the rear panel, which uses LED lights to show notifications and alerts. The phone comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Performance and software

The device is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with:

8GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Android 16-based XOS 16

This setup is designed to handle daily tasks, multitasking, and moderate gaming smoothly.

Camera specifications

For photography, the Infinix Note 60 Pro includes:

50MP primary camera with OIS

8MP ultra-wide lens

13MP front camera

It also supports video recording at up to 4K at 30fps.

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Battery and connectivity

The Infinix Note 60 Pro comes with a 6,500mAh battery with:

90W wired fast charging

30W wireless charging

Reverse charging support

Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with multiple sensors, including an in-display fingerprint sensor and a heart rate sensor.