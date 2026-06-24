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  • /Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition launched in India: Supercar design, 6,500mAh battery, 90W charging – Check Price

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition launched in India: Supercar design, 6,500mAh battery, 90W charging – Check Price

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition: Priced at Rs 37,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant, the phone will go on sale from June 29 at 12 noon on Flipkart and the Infinix India online store.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 08:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition launched in India: Supercar design, 6,500mAh battery, 90W charging – Check Price
Image Credit: infinixmobilesSource: Bureau

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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