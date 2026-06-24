/Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition launched in India: Supercar design, 6,500mAh battery, 90W charging – Check Price

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition: Infinix officially launched the Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Limited Edition in India on June 24, 2026. It is a special-edition smartphone built in collaboration with the Italian design firm behind some of Ferrari and Maserati’s most iconic bodies. Priced at Rs 37,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant, the phone will go on sale from June 29 at 12 noon on Flipkart and the Infinix India online store. A flat Rs 2,000 instant discount is available on credit and debit card EMI transactions via Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Card, along with an additional Rs 2,000 exchange discount.