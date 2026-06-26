/Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Which smartphone gives better value? Specs compared

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Infinix launched the Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition in India on June 24, 2026, at Rs 37,999, around the price of the Oppo Reno 15c’s 256GB + 8GB variant. Both run on mid-range chips, both offer large batteries, and both target buyers who want a complete package under Rs 42,000. However, in day-to-day use, these two devices differ significantly. Here is a detailed comparison that may help you make a better choice.