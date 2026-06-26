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  • /Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Which smartphone gives better value? Specs compared

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Which smartphone gives better value? Specs compared

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Both phones run on mid-range chips, both offer large batteries, and both target buyers who want a complete package under Rs 42,000. However, in day-to-day use, these two devices differ significantly.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Which smartphone gives better value? Specs compared
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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