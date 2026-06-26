/Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Which smartphone gives better value? Specs compared

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Infinix launched the Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition in India on June 24, 2026, at Rs 37,999, around the price of the Oppo Reno 15c’s 256GB + 8GB variant. Both run on mid-range chips, both offer large batteries, and both target buyers who want a complete package under Rs 42,000. However, in day-to-day use, these two devices differ significantly. Here is a detailed comparison that may help you make a better choice.
Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: key specs comparison
|Specification
|Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina
|Oppo Reno 15c
|Price
|Rs 37,999
|Rs 41,999 (8GB) / Rs 44,999 (12GB)
|Display
|6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz
|6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
|Peak brightness
|4,500 nits
|1,400 nits (HBM)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|RAM/Storage
|8GB + 256GB
|8GB or 12GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
|50MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
|Front camera
|13MP
|50MP
|Battery
|6,500mAh
|7,000mAh
|Wired charging
|90W
|80W
|Wireless charging
|30W
|Not supported
|IP Rating
|IP64
|IP66 / IP68 / IP69
|OS
|Android 16 (XOS 16), 3 OS updates
|Android 16 (ColorOS 16)
Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Display and performance
The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition packs a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. That is a sharper panel than the Reno 15c’s FHD+ screen and nearly three times brighter in peak output, a difference you will notice in direct sunlight. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 also outperforms the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in the Reno 15c in benchmark scores, which should translate into snappier performance during multitasking and gaming.
Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Cameras
Both phones use a 50MP main rear camera with OIS support, but the Reno 15c adds a 2MP macro camera alongside the ultra-wide sensor. Its front camera is also a 50MP sensor with a 100-degree field of view, designed for group selfies and wide-angle shots. The Infinix, by contrast, uses a 13MP front camera, which is a notable gap for anyone who prioritises selfie quality or video calls.
Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Battery and durability
The Reno 15c’s 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging takes about 64 minutes to charge from zero to full, and the phone carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, covering immersion in water, dust, and even high-pressure hot water jets. The Infinix offers a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, the only phone in this comparison to support wireless charging. However, its IP64 rating only covers dust and light splash resistance, not full immersion.
Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition vs Oppo Reno 15c: Which device should you buy?
If display quality, processor performance, wireless charging, and a motorsport-inspired design matter to you, the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition at Rs 37,999 could be a good choice, especially with its rear secondary display and three years of OS updates.
If you want a better selfie camera, superior water resistance, and a longer-lasting battery, the Oppo Reno 15c is the better option. Ultimately, your choice should depend on your personal priorities.
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