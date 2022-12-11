Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Launch, Price in India: Infinix has already teased the launch of its Zero Ultra smartphone on Flipkart. The phone was already launched in global markets a few months back and now the time is for its India debut. Apart from other features, the smartphone boasts a 200 MP camera and 180W super-fast charging that will place the smartphone altogether in a separate league. The company claims that the phone will get 100% charged in just 12 minutes. It also claimed that Infinix Zero Ultra is India's first smartphone with 180W charging.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Specs, Features

Infinix Zero Ultra smartphone has 8C cell 4,500 mAh battery and comes with the bundled GaN charger. Apart from the 200MP primary camera, the smartphone has a 13MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, a 32MP camera is placed inside the centered punch-hole display. It has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED display and has a fingerprint sensor in the display.

The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset and runs Android 12-based XOS 12 out of the box. The device has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone comes in two colours - Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir. Infinix Zero Ultra supports 5G internet connectivity and has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and GPS support.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Launch Date in India

While the promo page of Infinix Zero Ultra has not revealed the launch date yet, its Google listing hints that the smartphone may get launched on December 20. "India's first 180W Thunder Charging smartphone. Presenting Infinix ZERO Ultra on 20th Dec," reads the listing.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Price in India

The Infinix Zero Ultra was priced at $520 in the global markets. That roughly translates to around Rs 42,400 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, it will be interesting to see the pricing of the device in India which is expected to be lower than its global price.