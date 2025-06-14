Instagram Adds Real-Time Spotify Sharing Feature; How To Share Spotify Music In Notes

Instagram Spotify Song: Instagram, a Meta-owned platform, is rolling out a new feature ahead of World Music Day on June 21 that will allow users to share the music they’re currently listening to on Spotify directly through Notes. The new feature will display the live track being played on Spotify, including the song title and artist. It builds on Instagram’s ongoing collaboration with Spotify, which began last year with the introduction of the “Add to Spotify” button.

Now, users can give friends a live peek into their music choices, making it easier to connect over shared tastes or discover new tracks. Notably, Notes, the short text updates that appear above DMs, have supported music sharing on the platform since last year.

Oh btw, now you can share what you’re listening to on @Spotify to Notes



(P.S. Try streaming a Tyler, The Creator song to your Notes this week for a surprise ) pic.twitter.com/socum5TIBK — Instagram (@instagram) June 13, 2025

The company made these changes as part of a broader push by Instagram to encourage users to “take creative chances,” particularly as the platform marks its 15th year. Adding further, Instagram is also planning to introduce the option for users to rearrange their posts in the profile grid. Meta-owned platform has made Trial Reels available to everyone, allowing users to test their Reels with non-followers first.

How To Link Spotify And Instagram

Go to Instagram Settings

Navigate to Settings > Your app and media > App website permissions and link your Spotify account.

How To Share Spotify Music In Instagram Notes:

Step 1: Tap the music icon while creating a new Note on Instagram.

Step 2: Link your Spotify account if you're using this feature for the first time.

Step 3: If a song is already playing on Spotify, it will automatically appear in your Note.

Step 4: Not playing anything? Your Note will update with the next song you start within 30 minutes.

Step 5: Add optional text along with the song, then hit “Share” to post your Note.