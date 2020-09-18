हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Instagram back after suffering outage worldwide; users take to Twitter to report issues

Users from the US, the UK, Middle East and India had problems using the photo and video sharing app.

Instagram back after suffering outage worldwide; users take to Twitter to report issues

New Delhi: Instagram users suffered a worldwide outage on the wee hours of Friday with disappointed users massively taking to Twitter to report problems.

Users from the US, the UK, Middle East and India had problems using the photo and video sharing app, the services of which have been restored for many now.

According to Downdetector website, which monitors online outages, the outages did not appear to hit the entire Instagram network but several places reported disruption in services. Nearly 72 percent faced problems with their news feed, 12 percent had problems in logging in while 14 percent mentioned website issues.

"Everybody running to twitter to see if Instagram is really down or the wi-fi is not working," a user said.

The social media giant was yet to update about the reason for the outage. On April 2, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North and South America and Europe.

InstagramTwitterFacebook
