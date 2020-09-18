Instagram back after suffering outage worldwide; users take to Twitter to report issues

New Delhi: Instagram users suffered a worldwide outage on the wee hours of Friday with disappointed users massively taking to Twitter to report problems.

Users from the US, the UK, Middle East and India had problems using the photo and video sharing app, the services of which have been restored for many now.

According to Downdetector website, which monitors online outages, the outages did not appear to hit the entire Instagram network but several places reported disruption in services. Nearly 72 percent faced problems with their news feed, 12 percent had problems in logging in while 14 percent mentioned website issues.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 2:16 PM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 17, 2020

"Everybody running to twitter to see if Instagram is really down or the wi-fi is not working," a user said.

twitter welcoming me after instagram goes down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/FUiZK1auyR — alice ¹ᴰ (@lovebotparker) September 17, 2020

me checking twitter to see if instagram is down for everyone and not just me #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Jnv2H7PpPT — kat ♡ looking for new moots (@softlyspring) September 17, 2020

Me taking a fat nap after knowing everyone else’s Instagram isn’t working #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ZizFsrxMha — BTS (@BTS_Taemid) September 17, 2020

everyone refreshing their ig page every 2 second#Instagramdownpic.twitter.com/kadIFqeG5u — (@vanillacherubs) September 17, 2020

The social media giant was yet to update about the reason for the outage. On April 2, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North and South America and Europe.