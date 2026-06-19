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  • /Instagram carousel latest feature: Users can now add different captions to every slide

Instagram carousel latest feature: Users can now add different captions to every slide

Instagram latest feature: Instead of writing one long caption for an entire carousel, users can now attach unique text to individual slides, making posts easier to understand and potentially more engaging.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Instagram carousel latest feature: Users can now add different captions to every slide
Image Credit: Representative/AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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