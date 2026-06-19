/Instagram carousel latest feature: Users can now add different captions to every slide

Instagram has started rolling out a new Instagram carousel feature that lets users add separate captions to each photo or video within a carousel post. The update, which arrived on June 19, gives creators, businesses, and everyday users more control over how they explain content on Instagram. Instead of writing one long caption for an entire carousel, users can now attach unique text to individual slides, making posts easier to understand and potentially more engaging.
What is the new Instagram carousel feature?
Until now, Instagram carousel posts relied on a single caption shared across every image or video in the post. With the new update, users can choose between the traditional single-caption format or add a different caption to each slide while creating a carousel. The feature appears during the editing process and allows creators to provide context exactly where it is needed.
For example, a travel creator can explain each destination separately, while a teacher can add step-by-step instructions to different slides without forcing followers to read a lengthy caption below the post.
Why the Instagram carousel latest feature is useful
The change may sound small, but it could significantly alter how people use carousel posts. Instagram carousels are already among the platform's most engaging content formats because they encourage users to spend more time swiping through multiple slides. Adding captions to individual slides gives creators more room for storytelling and explanations.
Businesses can use the feature to highlight product details slide by slide, while news publishers can present information in a clearer sequence. Content creators may also find it easier to create tutorials, guides, and educational posts without overcrowding a single caption field.
How users can benefit
For regular users, the update means cleaner and more organised posts. Instead of scrolling back and forth between images and a long caption, viewers can read relevant information directly on each slide. This can make recipes, travel diaries, event recaps, shopping guides, and photo collections easier to follow.
The feature may also help creators increase engagement by keeping users on a post longer as they swipe through captions and images together.
Rollout still expanding
Instagram appears to be rolling out the feature gradually, meaning not everyone may see it immediately. As with many Instagram updates, availability may vary by region, device, and account type. Some users have already reported receiving notifications about the new option, while others are still waiting for access.
Instagram's new multi-caption carousel feature gives users a simpler way to tell stories, explain content, and organise information. Whether you are a creator, business owner, or casual user, the update could make carousel posts more useful and easier to follow, one slide at a time.
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