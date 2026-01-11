Instagram Data Breach: Was There Any Leak That Exposed 17.5 Million Accounts? Meta Responded And How To Stay Safe

Instagram Data Leak: A major cybersecurity warning is raising alarms for Instagram users everywhere. A recent data leak has left millions of accounts exposed, putting personal information at risk. Adding to the concern, hackers are exploiting the breach through a wave of ‘password reset’ attacks, attempting to gain unauthorized access.

Reports reveal that 17.5 million Instagram accounts, out of 2 billion active monthly users, were exposed in a major data leak, putting personal information at risk. This includes private details such as phone numbers and addresses. Adding to the concern, hackers are targeting these accounts with a rise in ‘password reset’ attacks, trying to gain unauthorized access.

Growing Cybersecurity Threats

From casual users to influencers, no one is entirely safe. Experts are urging users to act quickly by strengthening passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and staying alert to suspicious activity. The incident underscores the growing cybersecurity threats on social media and the importance of safeguarding personal accounts in today’s digital world.

Cybercriminals stole the sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and more. pic.twitter.com/LXvjjQ5VXL Malwarebytes (@Malwarebytes) January 9, 2026

The leak was first uncovered by cybersecurity researchers at Malwarebytes and later verified through listing circulating on dark web forums, where sensitive user data is being actively traded. According to researchers, the compromised data reset appeared earlier this week on a notorious hacking forum, posted by a threat actor using the alias “Solonik.” (Also read: Grok AI Obscene Content: Elon Musk-Owned X Accepts 'Mistake'; 3,500 Posts Blocked, 600+ Accounts Deleted)

This incident shows the rising cybersecurity threats on social media and highlights the need to protect personal accounts online. Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts say the size of the breach points to serious weaknesses in Instagram’s limits or privacy protections, which allowed millions of automated data requests to go unnoticed.

The media are all referring to the same individual, “Solonik,” who allegedly shared a 2024 leak. In reality, this is a repost of data from 2022. Moreover, the thread has since been moved.



As for the password reset requests, I receive dozens of them every month and have for… pic.twitter.com/YN9WbcgYhD — Seb (@seblatombe) January 10, 2026

Instagram Data Breach: How Hackers Are Using Leaked Data?

Hackers can use the leaked data to carry out SIM‑swapping attacks, pose as Instagram support staff, or run targeted phishing scams. By using personal details from the leak, scammers can gain users’ trust and trick them into sharing login details or two‑factor authentication codes. The incident is called “scraping,” which means the data was taken from publicly visible parts of Instagram, not from a direct attack on the company’s servers.

Meta Response

A Meta spokesperson told Hindustan Times that there was no data breach. The company said it fixed a problem that allowed someone to send password reset emails to some Instagram users. Meta said no one got unauthorized access to accounts or their systems. Users who received these emails can ignore them, and all Instagram accounts are safe.

How To Protect Your Instagram Account

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Activate 2FA in Instagram Settings > Security to require a code from an authenticator app or SMS alongside your password, blocking most unauthorized logins.

Create a Strong, Unique Password: Use at least 12 characters mixing uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols; avoid personal info or reuse—change it immediately if suspicious activity appears.

Beware Phishing And Suspicious Links: Never click links in unsolicited DMs, emails, or comments claiming account issues; always verify directly in the app via Accounts Center.

Review Login Activity Regularly: Check Settings > Security > Login Activity for unfamiliar devices or locations, log out remotely from unrecognized sessions, and update recovery email/phone.

Lock Down Privacy Settings: Switch to private account, limit who can message/tag you, hide your online status, and run Security Checkup in Accounts Center for quick vulnerability fixes.