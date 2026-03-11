Advertisement
Instagram down: Users face multiple problems; messages stuck, app performance issues and more
Instagram down: Users face multiple problems; messages stuck, app performance issues and more

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Instagram down: Users face multiple problems; messages stuck, app performance issues and moreImage credit: gemini

Instagram down: Instagram, the widely used social media platform, reportedly faced problems on March 11 after it experienced a temporary outage. Netizens complained that several features of the app were not working properly, leading to confusion and frustration among users. According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, thousands of reports about Instagram problems were logged within a short period. Most complaints were related to messaging and app performance issues.

One of the biggest issues reported during the outage was with Instagram’s Direct Messages (DMs). Users said they were unable to send or receive messages on the platform. Some reported that messages remained stuck or failed to deliver even after multiple attempts.

In several cases, conversations could be opened, but new messages could not be sent. This caused problems for people who use Instagram for business communication, content collaborations, or daily chats with friends.

