Your Instagram chats will no longer be private after May 8, 2026; Meta explains why

Instagram Removing End-to-End Encryption Feature: Meta-owned Instagram will discontinue its end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging feature in direct messages, effective 8 May 2026, as confirmed by parent company Meta. After this date, Instagram will no longer support encrypted chats. The end-to-end encryption is a security protocol that ensures only the sender and recipient can access the contents of a message, preventing even the platform provider from reading them.

With this update, private conversations on Instagram will no longer benefit from this enhanced level of security. This development comes just days after TikTok announced it will not add end-to-end encryption for direct messages. The company said the technology could make users less safe, and it wants to focus on protecting users, especially young people, from potential harm.

When it was introduced and Meta explains why

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In December 2023, Instagram introduced encrypted messaging to make private chats more secure. The messages could only be read by the sender and the recipient, keeping them safe from anyone else, including Instagram. Now, Instagram has decided to remove this feature from direct messages. A company spokesperson said that one reason is that very few people were actually using encrypted chats, so the feature never became popular. (Also Read: Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro price leaked ahead of March 17 launch in India; Check expected camera, battery, display and other specs)

The American company started testing end-to-end encryption for Instagram direct messages in 2021 as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s privacy-focused vision for social networking. At the time, the feature was only available in certain areas and was not turned on by default. A few weeks into the Russo-Ukrainian war in February 2022, Instagram made encrypted direct messaging available to all adult users in both countries, expanding access during a time of heightened concern for private communication.

Instagram end-to-end encrypted feature: What it changes for users

Once the feature is removed, messages on Instagram will no longer have end-to-end encryption. This means Meta could potentially access the content of messages for moderation or other purposes. Instagram says that users with encrypted conversations will receive notifications in the app. They will be advised to download any messages or media they want to keep before the deadline.

Removal of encrypted DMs sparks privacy vs safety debate

The plan to remove end-to-end encryption from Instagram’s direct messages has triggered fresh discussion around online privacy and user safety. Many experts consider encryption one of the most effective ways to keep conversations secure from hackers and surveillance. At the same time, some governments and child-protection groups say encrypted messaging can make it harder for authorities to identify illegal activity or harmful content on digital platforms. (Also Read: Apple issues urgent security update for older iPhones: iOS 16.7.15 and iOS 15.8.7 roll out; How to install latest update)

Meta already provides default end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp, and some analysts believe users who want stronger privacy safeguards may choose that platform instead. The change signals a possible shift in Meta’s messaging approach and brings renewed attention to how private conversations are managed across major social media services. Ultimately, the debate continues, and it may be up to users to decide what they value more, greater privacy or stronger safety measures.