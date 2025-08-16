Instagram Friend Map Feature Launched in India; Raises Safety Concerns: How To Use It

Instagram Friend Map Feature: Instagram has launched a new feature called ‘Friend Map’. The new tool will enable users to see where their friends are in real-time, share hangout spots and discover common meeting places. The Meta-owned platform has added an option last week which shares locations using an Instagram map, similar to a feature rival Snapchat has offered since 2017. Instagram’s new feature is gradually rolling out worldwide, including India. Since it’s opt-in, your location won’t appear on the map unless you enable it in settings.

The new feature is designed to help friends connect offline, explore local spots together, and plan spontaneous meetups. While it promotes fun social interactions and strengthens personal bonds, it also raises concerns about potential misuse for stalking by followers.

How To Use Instagram Friend Map Feature

Users can access the new feature from the Messages tab, but rest assured, location sharing is turned off by default unless manually enabled. Notably, the feature remains off unless users choose to opt in, according to Meta.

Instagram Maps Icon

Instagram shows different icons to let you know your location-sharing status. A blue arrow means you're sharing your location. A red dot means you're not sharing it. An orange triangle means location permissions are turned off on your device. However, if you are not sharing your location, you can still see others’ shared locations on the Map. (Also Read: Fake CAPTCHA Scam: How Clicking ‘I’m Not A Robot’ Puts Your Device At Risk; Here’s How To Avoid It)

Instagram Friend Map Feature: Safety And Security Concerns

This feature poses several risks, including physical safety concerns such as stalking, harassment, or unintentionally revealing when you’re away from home. It also opens doors to digital exploitation, where location data could be misused for targeted ads, scams, or profiling. Moreover, given Meta’s history of data leaks, storing such sensitive information makes it an appealing target for hackers, raising serious breach risks.

How To Turn Off Location Sharing On Instagram

Step 1: Open Instagram and tap the arrow icon in the top right corner to go to your Messages.

Step 2: At the top of your inbox, tap on the Map icon.

Step 3: Tap the settings gear icon in the top right corner of the map screen.

Step 4: Choose your location sharing preferences – you can select who can see your live location.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Update’ to save your settings.