Instagram Hashtag Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Limits Number Of Hashtags For Reels And Posts; Know Why And Follow Tips For Optimal Use

Instagram Hashtag Feature: Instagram, owned by Meta, has updated its hashtag feature, limiting the number of hashtags in posts and reels. Users can now add up to five hashtags, reduced from the previous limit of 30. This change comes as evidence grows that hashtags may no longer work the way they used to.

Instagram explained that using fewer and more targeted hashtags instead of generic ones can improve both content performance and the overall experience on the platform. However, a similar approach applies to Instagram’s sister app, Threads, where users can add only one tag per post. According to Mosseri, this design choice encourages community building rather than focusing on “engagement hacking.”

The limit of five hashtags comes after a year of testing, during which some users were allowed only three tags. Meta found that using focused and relevant hashtags not only boosts content performance but also improves the overall user experience by reducing clutter and spam in captions. The new limit will be rolled out gradually as Instagram updates all accounts.

Earlier this month, Instagram started testing a change that could affect content creators. The company was trying out a rule that lets users add only three hashtags per post, a big change from the old limit since 2011, according to a report by HT.

Instagram did not officially announce the test, but some Reddit users said they got error messages when they tried to add more than three hashtags. Not all users were affected, which shows that Meta was testing the change with a small group before deciding to apply it to everyone. (Also Read: Google Issues Travel Warning For Employees Amid 12-Month US Visa Delay; Check H-1B Visa Fees)

Instagram Hashtag Feature: Tips For Optimal Use

Choose hashtags carefully and use ones that match your content. For example, if you create beauty videos, use beauty-related hashtags so people interested in beauty can find you.

Avoid using too many generic or unrelated hashtags like #reels or #explore. These don’t help your content show up in Explore and might actually lower how well your posts perform.