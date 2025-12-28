Advertisement
NewsTechnologyInstagram Hit By Brief Outage; Several Users Report Login And App Issues On Meta-Owned Platform, Netizens React
TECHNOLOGY

Instagram Hit By Brief Outage; Several Users Report Login And App Issues On Meta-Owned Platform, Netizens React

Instagram Outage: Meta has not issued any official statement explaining the reason behind the outage or how long the disruption lasted. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Instagram Hit By Brief Outage; Several Users Report Login And App Issues On Meta-Owned Platform, Netizens React Image Credit: Gemini AI

Instagram Outage: Instagram users faced an unexpected disruption early Sunday as the Meta-owned platform suffered a brief outage, mainly affecting users in the United States. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, complaints peaked around 4:10 a.m. EST, when more than 180 users reported problems accessing the popular photo and video-sharing app.

Several users said they were unable to log in or load content during the outage. Frustrated users took to other social media platforms to share screenshots of the issue, which showed a blank screen with a circular refresh icon and no clear error message.

Instagram Outage: Downdetector Data

Downdetector data showed that 45 per cent of affected users reported app-related issues, while 41 per cent faced login problems. Another 14 per cent said their feed or timeline was not loading properly.

The outage appeared to have a limited impact in India. According to Downdetector, only about 10 users in the country reported issues accessing Instagram, suggesting the problem was largely confined to certain regions.

Meta Official Statement Awaited

Meta has not issued any official statement explaining the reason behind the outage or how long the disruption lasted. As Instagram went down, social media platforms were quickly flooded with user reactions. One user asked, “Is Insta down?” while another joked, “Jimin really got that Insta baddie aesthetic down.”

Netizens Reaction

This is not the first time a Meta-owned platform has faced technical issues. Earlier this year, WhatsApp experienced multiple outages that affected users worldwide, including in India. In one such incident in September, thousands of users were unable to send messages or upload status updates, leading to widespread complaints across social media. (With IANS Inputs) 

