Instagram Instants feature: Send disappearing real-time photos in DMs; Here’s how the new private sharing tool works

Instagram Instants feature: Instagram users across India and the globe can now access “Instants,” a new disappearing photo-sharing feature launched by Instagram to make conversations more casual and private. Announced on Wednesday by Meta, the Instagram Instants feature lets users send real-time photos that disappear after being viewed or within 24 hours. The company says the feature focuses on spontaneous sharing instead of polished posts, as younger users increasingly prefer private messaging over public social media updates.

What is the Instagram Instants feature?

The Instagram Instants feature works like a private disappearing photo tool inside Instagram Direct Messages. Users can quickly snap a picture, send it to Close Friends or mutual followers, and the image disappears after it is viewed. Photos also expire automatically after 24 hours.

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Unlike Instagram Stories, Instants does not allow heavy editing, filters, or uploads from the gallery. Users can only capture photos in real time using the in-app camera. Meta says this approach encourages “authentic” and low-pressure sharing between friends instead of curated social media content.

The feature appears inside the Instagram inbox through a small stack-of-photos icon located in the bottom-right corner of the DM section.

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Instagram Instants feature: How users can use it

To use Instants, users need to open Instagram DMs and tap the Instants camera icon. After capturing a photo, they can add a caption before sending it to selected contacts.

Recipients can react using emojis, reply through DMs, or send their own Instants back. Meta has also added privacy protections such as screenshot blocking and screen-recording restrictions for shared Instants.

Instagram says users can also undo sent Instants before recipients open them. Shared Instants remain stored privately inside a personal archive for up to one year, and users can later repost selected photos to Stories.

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Why Meta launched this new feature

Meta is increasingly focusing on private and temporary sharing as social media habits change globally. Many younger users now prefer quick conversations, disappearing photos, and friend-only interactions instead of permanent public posts.

The feature also puts Instagram in direct competition with apps like Snapchat and BeReal, both of which became popular for casual and real-time sharing.

The Instagram Instants feature shows how social media platforms are moving toward more private, temporary, and less-edited conversations. For users, it offers a faster and more casual way to share everyday moments without posting them permanently on their public profiles.