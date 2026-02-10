Instagram Instants: Meta’s new app to rival Snapchat’s disappearing photos feature | Reports

Instagram new features: Instagram is reportedly building a new app called Instants that aims to rival Snapchat’s disappearing photo feature. According to reports, Instants is currently an internal prototype and is not yet available to the public. It would let users send and receive photos and videos that vanish after being viewed, similar to how Snapchat works.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the project exists, but it hasn’t been released to users yet. At this stage, Instants is still in development.

Inside the Instagram app, Meta is also exploring a new feature with the same name, Instants. This version may allow disappearing photos to be shared within Instagram’s direct messages. Users would be able to send a photo or video that disappears after opening or within a set time, such as 24 hours.

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, who often finds unreleased features in app code, spotted references to Instants in Instagram’s “Also from Meta” section. This suggests that the company is testing whether disappearing media could work as a separate experience or inside the main app.

Why is Meta making this move?

Meta’s work on Instants highlights its ongoing effort to compete with Snapchat’s core strengths. Instagram has already borrowed several ideas from Snapchat in the past, such as Stories - a feature that shows content for 24 hours, and other ephemeral messaging tools. Instants might be the next step in that strategy if Meta decides to launch it publicly.

While Instants could bring more private, friend-focused sharing options, it’s unclear when or if the app will be released outside Meta’s internal testing.